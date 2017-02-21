Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Lamar Advertising Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) opened at 78.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.53. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

