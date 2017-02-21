Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Begins Coverage on Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) opened at 23.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $144.72 million. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

