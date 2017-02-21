HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 115 ($1.43) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 145 ($1.81).

LCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 160 ($1.99) price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 159.91 ($1.99).

Shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL) opened at 121.20 on Wednesday. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 120.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 121.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.00 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.23 billion.

“Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL) Cut to Reduce at HSBC Holdings plc” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/ladbrokes-coral-group-plc-lcl-cut-to-reduce-at-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

About Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail, Digital, Core Telephone Betting and High Rollers. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over the counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as, other sports and by machines.

