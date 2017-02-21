Koovs PLC’s (KOOV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on the stock.

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV) opened at 45.25 on Wednesday. Koovs PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 15.35 and a 52 week high of GBX 96.90. The firm’s market cap is GBX 64.54 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.91.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/koovs-plcs-koov-buy-rating-reiterated-at-peel-hunt.html.

About Koovs PLC

Koovs plc is a supplier of branded fashion garments and accessories for sale by a third party through Koovs.com Website principally in Republic of India. The Company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, trousers and leggings, cardigans and pullovers, lingerie and sleepwear, and swim and beachwear, among others, for women.

Receive News & Ratings for Koovs PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koovs PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.