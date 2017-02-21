Keyera Corp’s (KEY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Keyera Corp from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Desjardins upgraded Keyera Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Keyera Corp in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.05.

Shares of Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) opened at 41.31 on Wednesday. Keyera Corp has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 34.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87.

About Keyera Corp

Keyera Corp. is engaged in energy midstream businesses, and operates in oil and gas sector between upstream and downstream sectors. The Company is organized into two business units: Gathering and Processing Business Unit and Liquids Business Unit. It owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collects and processes raw natural gas, removes waste products and separates the economic components through its Gathering and Processing Business Unit.

