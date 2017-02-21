Kepler Capital Markets Boosts Compass Group plc (CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,495

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) had its price objective upped by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 1,400 ($17.44) to GBX 1,495 ($18.63) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPG. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.82) target price on shares of Compass Group plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Compass Group plc to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,370 ($17.07) to GBX 1,460 ($18.19) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on Compass Group plc from GBX 1,600 ($19.94) to GBX 1,685 ($20.99) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.07) target price on shares of Compass Group plc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,487.93 ($18.54).

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) opened at 1475.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,440.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,442.17. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 24.24 billion. Compass Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,195.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,559.00.

In other Compass Group plc news, insider Richard John Cousins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,371 ($17.08), for a total value of £2,742,000 ($3,416,396.71). Also, insider Paul Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,337 ($16.66) per share, for a total transaction of £66,850 ($83,291.80).

About Compass Group plc

Compass Group PLC provides food and support services. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Rest of World and Central activities. The Europe segment includes Turkey and Russia. The Rest of World segment includes Japan. The Company delivers services in sectors, including business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; defense, offshore and remote, and sports and leisure.

