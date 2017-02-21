Jonathan C. Roberts Sells 61,196 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Stock

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) EVP Jonathan C. Roberts sold 61,196 shares of CVS Health Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,895,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 79.69 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.67. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm earned $46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 27.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on CVS Health Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $88.00 target price on CVS Health Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Vetr downgraded CVS Health Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

