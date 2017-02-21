Joe E. Kiani Sells 300,000 Shares of Masimo Corporation (MASI) Stock

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $24,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,544,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) opened at 84.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. Masimo Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $84.15.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $3.45. Masimo Corporation had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $183.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Masimo Corporation’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Masimo Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Masimo Corporation by 14.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in Masimo Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Masimo Corporation by 60.8% in the second quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG boosted its position in Masimo Corporation by 28.7% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. lowered Masimo Corporation to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Masimo Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Masimo Corporation to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Masimo Corporation Company Profile

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products. The Company’s business is measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry. Its product offerings include monitoring blood constituents with an optical signature, optical organ oximetry monitoring, electrical brain function monitoring, acoustic respiration monitoring and exhaled gas monitoring.

