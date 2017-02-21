Jefferies Group LLC Trims Corium International, Inc. (CORI) Target Price to $8.00

Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI) had its target price cut by Jefferies Group LLC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corium International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. FBR & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $16.00 price target on shares of Corium International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Corium International in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Corium International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.21.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) opened at 3.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $112.22 million. Corium International has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $8.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 359.24% and a negative net margin of 116.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Corium International will post ($1.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corium International stock. RTW Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Corium International accounts for 1.0% of RTW Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RTW Investments LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Corium International worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had multiple programs in preclinical and clinical development focused primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with two lead programs in Alzheimer’s disease.

