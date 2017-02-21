Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cobham plc (COB)

Cobham plc (LON:COB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COB. Barclays PLC lowered Cobham plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 183 ($2.28) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.64) price target on shares of Cobham plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price target on Cobham plc from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 150 ($1.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cobham plc from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 135 ($1.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cobham plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 167.78 ($2.09).

Cobham plc (LON:COB) opened at 112.10 on Friday. Cobham plc has a 52-week low of GBX 102.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 224.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.47. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.52 billion.

About Cobham plc

Cobham plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which supplies equipment and solutions that enable connectivity for voice, data and video applications. The Company has four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions and Aviation Services. Its Communications and Connectivity sector provides aircraft and in-building communication equipment; satellite communication equipment for land, sea and air applications, and test and measurement instrumentation for radio frequency, cellular communications and wireless networking.

