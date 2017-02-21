Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.69.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) opened at 7.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. The firm’s market capitalization is $373.14 million. Trevena has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $10.00.

“Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trevena, Inc. (TRVN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/jefferies-group-llc-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-trevena-inc-trvn.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trevena by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp raised its stake in Trevena by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 21,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trevena during the third quarter worth $3,038,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and intends to commercialize therapeutics that use an approach to target G protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Using its product platform, the Company has identified and advanced three differentiated product candidates: Oliceridine (TRV130), TRV027 and TRV250.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.