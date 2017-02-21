Jefferies Group LLC Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) to Hold

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by Jefferies Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) opened at 31.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.51. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $38.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.40. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $234.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post $2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 131.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,348,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after buying an additional 1,243,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,103,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,802,000 after buying an additional 567,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,591,000 after buying an additional 158,276 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.6% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,454,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,375,000 after buying an additional 818,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,358,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,955,000 after buying an additional 780,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (Omega) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in income producing healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities located throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

