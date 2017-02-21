Deutsche Bank AG reissued their sell rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.48) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JDW. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.97) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.28) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Investec raised their price objective on J D Wetherspoon plc from GBX 1,044 ($13.01) to GBX 1,075 ($13.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and set a GBX 616 ($7.68) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 833.17 ($10.38).

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) opened at 959.00 on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a one year low of GBX 655.50 and a one year high of GBX 993.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.07 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 923.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 891.39.

“J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank AG” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/j-d-wetherspoon-plc-jdw-receives-sell-rating-from-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In related news, insider Nigel Connor sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.25), for a total transaction of £21,768.35 ($27,122.29). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($11.96), for a total value of £47,299.20 ($58,932.47). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,858 shares of company stock worth $4,453,825 and have sold 7,920 shares worth $7,233,179.

About J D Wetherspoon plc

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company aims to provide customers with food and drinks. The Company operates a trading estate of approximately 926 pubs. The Company operates over 40 hotels and approximately 900 rooms. The Company’s hotels include George Hotel, the Shrewsbury Hotel and the Unicorn, Ripon.

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.