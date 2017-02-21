ITM Power plc (ITM) Insider Graham Cooley Acquires 176,470 Shares

ITM Power plc (LON:ITM) insider Graham Cooley bought 176,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £29,999.90 ($37,378.40).

ITM Power plc (LON:ITM) opened at 17.875 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.33. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 38.77 million. ITM Power plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10.56 and a 1-year high of GBX 25.50.

ITM Power plc Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for energy storage and clean fuel production. The Company has a range of product platforms based on Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology. The Company’s product, HGas, is designed for Power-to-Gas applications. HGas accommodates fluctuating power profiles while generating hydrogen at pressures suitable for either direct injection into natural gas networks or through methanation processes without additional compression.

