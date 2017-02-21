Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVTY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invuity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invuity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) opened at 8.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $137.30 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. Invuity has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.25.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.00. Invuity had a negative return on equity of 119.36% and a negative net margin of 140.08%. Equities analysts predict that Invuity will post ($2.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/invuity-inc-ivty-earns-buy-rating-from-stifel-nicolaus.html.

In other Invuity news, insider James E. Flynn sold 184,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $1,149,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVTY. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Invuity during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Integre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invuity by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Invuity during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invuity during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Invuity during the second quarter valued at about $581,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invuity Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invuity Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.