Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) traded up 0.31% on Monday, hitting $6.53. 562,730 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $795.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.83. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post ($0.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust is a self-advised equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists of owning and operating income-producing real estate properties. Its segments include Multifamily, Healthcare and All Other. Its investments consist of multifamily and healthcare properties located primarily in the upper Midwest states of Minnesota and North Dakota.

