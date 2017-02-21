Guggenheim upgraded shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Guggenheim currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion Holding NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Pacific Crest reissued a hold rating on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) opened at 38.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

“InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/interxion-holding-nv-inxn-stock-rating-upgraded-by-guggenheim.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in InterXion Holding NV by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in InterXion Holding NV by 4.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in InterXion Holding NV during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InterXion Holding NV by 2.7% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in InterXion Holding NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterXion Holding NV

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

