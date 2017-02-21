Interserve plc (IRV) Lowered to Neutral at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Interserve plc (LON:IRV) was downgraded by research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 253 ($3.15) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 518 ($6.45). J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IRV. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.11) target price on shares of Interserve plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Interserve plc from GBX 450 ($5.61) to GBX 400 ($4.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Interserve plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 376.33 ($4.69).

Shares of Interserve plc (LON:IRV) opened at 227.75 on Tuesday. Interserve plc has a 12-month low of GBX 214.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 463.76. The stock’s market cap is GBX 331.37 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 332.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 350.31.

Interserve plc Company Profile

Interserve Plc is a United Kingdom-based support services and construction company that offers advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. The Company provides a range of integrated services in the outsourcing and construction markets. It operates through three segments: Support Services, Construction and Equipment Services.

