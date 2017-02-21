Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (IT) CEO Sells $6,204,365.21 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 61,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $6,204,365.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,566 shares in the company, valued at $119,011,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) opened at 103.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 408.56% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $703.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post $3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/insider-selling-gartner-inc-it-ceo-sells-6204365-21-in-stock.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Gartner by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,094,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,149,000 after buying an additional 150,639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 20.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,889,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Gartner from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays PLC upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

