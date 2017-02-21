Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) major shareholder Select Drawdown Fund L.P. Fpa sold 61,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $5,524,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Select Drawdown Fund L.P. Fpa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Select Drawdown Fund L.P. Fpa sold 113,666 shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $10,114,000.68.

Shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) opened at 89.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.81. Esterline Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.35. The firm earned $457.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. Esterline Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Esterline Technologies Corporation will post $4.79 EPS for the current year.

“Insider Selling: Esterline Technologies Corporation (ESL) Major Shareholder Sells $5,524,953.72 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/insider-selling-esterline-technologies-corporation-esl-major-shareholder-sells-5524953-72-in-stock.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Esterline Technologies Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 344.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 3,690,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after buying an additional 194,831 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 13.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,273,000 after buying an additional 78,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Esterline Technologies Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.