Insider Selling: Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) VP Sells $5,664,149.28 in Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) VP Jeffrey S. Sherman sold 31,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,664,149.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,361.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) opened at 180.90 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $142.38 and a 12-month high of $181.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The business earned $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. BP PLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.5% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

