Insider Buying: WS Atkins PLC (ATK) Insider Acquires £148.20 in Stock

WS Atkins PLC (LON:ATK) insider James Cullens bought 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,482 ($18.46) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($184.65).

WS Atkins PLC (LON:ATK) opened at 1463.00 on Tuesday. WS Atkins PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,191.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,750.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,455.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,502.87. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.42 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.67) target price on shares of WS Atkins PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.94) target price on shares of WS Atkins PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($22.68) target price on shares of WS Atkins PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($19.90) target price on shares of WS Atkins PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,614.63 ($20.12).

About WS Atkins PLC

WS Atkins plc is engaged in providing design, engineering and project management consultancy services. The Company operates through five segments: UK and Europe, North America, Middle East, Asia Pacific and Energy. In the UK and Europe segment, the Company’s focus is on planning, designing and enabling its clients’ capital programs and projects in and around infrastructure and transportation, as well as providing engineering consultancy services to other markets.

