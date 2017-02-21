Informa Plc (INF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Informa Plc (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 715 ($8.91) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.97) target price on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.22) target price on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Informa Plc from GBX 760 ($9.47) to GBX 780 ($9.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 856 ($10.67) price objective (down from GBX 891 ($11.10)) on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 763.82 ($9.52).

Shares of Informa Plc (LON:INF) opened at 666.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 670.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 662.86. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.32 billion. Informa Plc has a one year low of GBX 571.27 and a one year high of GBX 704.50.

About Informa Plc

Informa plc provides academics, businesses and individuals with knowledge, information and skills and services. It operates in three segments: academic information, which includes the Taylor & Francis publishing business, provides a portfolio of online and print publications, primarily for academic users across the spectrum of science, technology, humanities and social sciences; professional and commercial information, which include Datamonitor, Informa Business Information and Informa Financial Information provides information, across a range of formats and on a global basis, to a variety of sectors, including medical, pharmaceutical, maritime and telecoms, and events and training consists of trade shows and exhibitions, large and small conferences and training courses.

