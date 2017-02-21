Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) PT Raised to C$58.00 at RBC Capital Markets

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at RBC Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. CSFB reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.73.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) opened at 58.48 on Friday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58.

“Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) PT Raised to C$58.00 at RBC Capital Markets” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/industrial-alliance-insur-fin-ser-iag-pt-raised-to-c58-00-at-rbc-capital-markets.html.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

