Incyte Co. (NDAQ:INCY) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NDAQ:INCY) opened at 120.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 223.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09. Incyte has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $125.49.

“Incyte Co. (INCY) PT Raised to $138.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/incyte-co-incy-pt-raised-to-138-00-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat medical needs, primarily in oncology. The Company focuses on the research and development program to explore the inhibition of enzymes called janus associated kinases (JAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.