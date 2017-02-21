Iberdrola SA (IBE) Given a €7.20 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €7.20 ($7.66) price target on Iberdrola SA (MCE:IBE) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBE. Societe Generale set a €6.10 ($6.49) target price on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.90 ($7.34) target price on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €6.95 ($7.39) target price on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.10 ($7.55) target price on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €7.00 ($7.45) target price on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €6.82 ($7.25).

Iberdrola SA Company Profile

IBERDROLA, SA is engaged in carrying out electricity and gas activities in Spain and abroad. The Company’s segments include Network business, Deregulated business, Renewable business and Other businesses. Its Network business includes a range of energy transmission and distribution activities, and other regulated activity originated in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

