Beaufort Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($32.77) price target on shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) opened at 2165.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,204.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,004.34. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.31 billion. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 1,612.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,470.00.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/hutchison-china-meditech-limited-hcm-rating-reiterated-by-beaufort-securities.html.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (Chi-Med) is a China-based, globally-focused healthcare group. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. Its Innovation Platform focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market.

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.