HSBC Holdings plc reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) in a report published on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 865 ($10.78) price objective on the stock.

INCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Inchcape plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Inchcape plc in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.72) price objective on shares of Inchcape plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Inchcape plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.21) price objective on shares of Inchcape plc in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 778 ($9.69).

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) opened at 740.00 on Wednesday. Inchcape plc has a 12 month low of GBX 574.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 755.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.19 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 722.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 680.50.

“HSBC Holdings plc Reiterates Buy Rating for Inchcape plc (INCH)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/hsbc-holdings-plc-reiterates-buy-rating-for-inchcape-plc-inch.html.

Inchcape plc Company Profile

Inchcape plc is a United Kingdom-based automotive distributor and retailer. The Company operates in approximately 26 markets. The Company operates in six geographic segments: Australasia, Europe, North Asia, South Asia, the United Kingdom and Emerging Markets. The Company’s operating businesses are categorized into approximately two market channels, such as distribution and retail.

