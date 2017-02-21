H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a C$24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.16.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide holders of REIT Units with stable and growing cash distributions, generated by revenue it derives from investments in income-producing real estate properties, and maximize REIT Unit value through the ongoing active management of the REIT’s assets, acquisition of additional properties and the development and construction of projects, which are pre-leased to creditworthy tenants.

