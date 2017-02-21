Hostess Brands (TWNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) opened at 15.60 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. The company’s market capitalization is $180.07 million.

In other news, major shareholder Gores Sponsor Llc sold 475,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $6,409,066.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider C. Dean Metropoulos sold 661,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $8,529,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,356,968 shares of company stock worth $56,703,615. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

