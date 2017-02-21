HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (HFBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned HopFed Bancorp an industry rank of 101 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HopFed Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised HopFed Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) opened at 15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.96 million, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.40. HopFed Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. HopFed Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that HopFed Bancorp will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFBC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HopFed Bancorp Company Profile

HopFed Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Heritage Bank USA, Inc (the Bank). The Bank is a Kentucky state chartered commercial bank based in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, with branch offices in Kentucky and Tennessee. The business of the Bank primarily consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing such deposits in loans secured by single family residential real estate and investment securities, including United States Government and agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations (CMOs), and mortgage-backed securities.

