Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Hologic, Inc. (NDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Hologic (NDAQ:HOLX) opened at 40.00 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $41.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19.

“Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Raised to Buy at Needham & Company LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/hologic-inc-holx-raised-to-buy-at-needham-company-llc.html.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.