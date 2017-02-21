Hiscox Ltd (HSX) Given Outperform Rating at Macquarie

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,180 ($14.70) price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Hiscox to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($15.26) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stockdale Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.21) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($14.70) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, January 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.84) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,066.27 ($13.29).

Hiscox (LON:HSX) opened at 1074.00 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 896.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,106.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.03 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,036.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,044.46.

In other Hiscox news, insider Richard Watson sold 28,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($12.58), for a total value of £285,133.10 ($355,261.77). Also, insider Anne MacDonald purchased 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($12.51) per share, with a total value of £23,182.36 ($28,884.08).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Limited is a Bermuda-based insurer. The Company is a holding company for subsidiaries involved in the business of insurance and reinsurance in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Guernsey, Europe and Asia. It operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re and Corporate Centre.

