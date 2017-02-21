Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Highwoods reported fourth-quarter 2016 FFO per share of $0.82, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected strong growth in same-property NOI net operating income (NOI). However, the shares of Highwoods underperformed the Zacks categorized REIT and Equity Trust – Other industry over the last one month. Also, its first-quarter 2017 estimates moved down lately. In fact, interest rate hike is posing a challenge for the company. This is because the company’s ability to refinance existing debt would be restricted, while the interest cost on new debt would increase. Also, its huge development pipeline and large exposure to office assets are adding to the operations risks. However, the company has a diverse portfolio with top tenants, high-quality office assets in best business districts (BBDs) and a robust balance sheet. Also, its recent hike in dividend is encouraging.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wood & Company restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) opened at 51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $56.23.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.52. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 78.67%. The business earned $167.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 36.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides leasing, management, development, construction and other customer-related services for its properties and for third-parties. The Company is engaged in the business of operation, acquisition and development of real estate properties.

