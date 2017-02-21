Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) to a positive rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company from $23.55 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $25.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Vetr downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.99 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.66.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) opened at 24.40 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 3.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company news, EVP Christopher P. Hsu sold 27,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $676,971.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio F. Neri sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $797,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,958. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 2,135.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 308.9% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

