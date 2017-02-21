Hershey Company (The) (HSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Vetr lowered Hershey Company (The) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $94.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey Company (The) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey Company (The) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey Company (The) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) opened at 107.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.02.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The company earned $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Hershey Company (The) had a return on equity of 110.82% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hershey Company will post $4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Hershey Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.73%.

In other Hershey Company (The) news, COO Michele Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,710 shares in the company, valued at $17,248,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $118,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,373.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,300. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 19.9% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 69.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Hershey Company (The) during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey Company (The) during the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company (The) Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. The Company’s principal confectionery offerings include gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars, and snack bites and mixes.

