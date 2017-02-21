H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) opened at 24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $855.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company rents, sells and provides parts and services support for approximately four core categories of specialized equipment, such as hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

