HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.31 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) traded down 1.80% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,575 shares. HCI Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $439.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from HCI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

In other HCI Group news, Director Martin A. Traber bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,969.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc (HCI) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants in the state of Florida through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through property and casualty insurance operations segment. The Company’s operations include Insurance Operations and Other Operations.

