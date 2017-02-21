HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on BioLineRx in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price target on BioLineRx and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLineRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.76.

Shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) opened at 1.2601 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The firm’s market cap is $71.11 million. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts expect that BioLineRx will post ($0.28) EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioLineRx stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.14% of BioLineRx worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLine RX Ltd is an Israel-based company engaged in the development of therapeutics, from preclinical-stage development to advanced clinical trials, for a range of medical needs. Its clinical therapeutic candidates under development consist of BL-1020 that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve cognitive function in schizophrenia patients; BL-1040, which is under pivotal CE-Mark registration trial for the prevention of cardiac remodeling following an acute myocardial infarction; BL-5010, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials for non-surgical removal of skin lesions; BL-1021 that has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic pain or pain that results from damage to nerve fibers, and BL-7040, a synthetic oligonucleotide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

