Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harte Hanks an industry rank of 158 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/harte-hanks-inc-hhs-given-2-50-average-target-price-by-brokerages.html.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) opened at 1.59 on Tuesday. Harte Hanks has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The stock’s market capitalization is $97.95 million.

In related news, insider Karen A. Puckett acquired 37,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $54,908.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 461,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,250.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Harte Hanks by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harte Hanks during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Harte Hanks by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,481,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harte Hanks during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Harte Hanks during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc (Harte Hanks) is a multi-channel marketing company. The Company’s Customer Interaction business offers a range of marketing services, in media from direct mail to e-mail, including agency and digital services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generation; direct mail, and contact centers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harte Hanks (HHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.