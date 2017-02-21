Halfords Group plc (HFD) Given Buy Rating at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 415 ($5.17) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG cut Halfords Group plc to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($3.86) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Halfords Group plc to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 395 ($4.92) to GBX 375 ($4.67) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Investec restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.86) price target on shares of Halfords Group plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.49) price target on shares of Halfords Group plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) price target on shares of Halfords Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 364.64 ($4.54).

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) opened at 357.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 698.98 million. Halfords Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 299.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 452.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 359.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 352.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Halfords Group plc’s previous dividend of $5.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th.

Halfords Group plc Company Profile

Halfords Group plc is a retailer of automotive and cycling products. The Company is also an independent operator in auto repair. It operates in two segments: Halfords Retail, which operates in both the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, and Halfords Autocentres, which operates in the United Kingdom.

