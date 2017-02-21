N+1 Singer began coverage on shares of GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GYM. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GYM Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.43) target price on shares of GYM Group PLC in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.74) target price on shares of GYM Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 279.50 ($3.48).

Shares of GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) opened at 192.75 on Wednesday. GYM Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 155.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 280.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.55. The company’s market cap is GBX 246.92 million.

“GYM Group PLC (GYM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at N+1 Singer” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/gym-group-plc-gym-earns-sell-rating-from-analysts-at-n1-singer.html.

In other news, insider Richard Darwin purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £21,125 ($26,320.71).

About GYM Group PLC

The Gym Group plc, formerly The Gym Group Holdings Limited, provides health and fitness facilities. The Company offers gym memberships across the United Kingdom. The Company’s gym is equipped with over 170 equipment stations on an average. It offers memberships online. The Company operates over 70 gyms across the United Kingdom that are open around the clock.

