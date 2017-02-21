Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 72.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.25. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.50 EPS for the current year.

“Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/guggenheim-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-tractor-supply-company-tsco.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $102,979.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Crudele sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 1,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 197,200 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,982,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company operates in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle segment. The Company focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.