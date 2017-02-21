GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pacific Crest

GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Pacific Crest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Pacific Crest’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GrubHub from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) opened at 37.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. GrubHub has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $44.58.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/grubhub-inc-grub-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-pacific-crest.html.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc (Grubhub) is a provider of an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 40,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,000 cities across the United States. For restaurants, Grubhub generates higher margin takeout orders at full menu prices.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.