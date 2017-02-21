Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) is scheduled to announce its Q416 earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $64.54 million for the quarter.

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) opened at 19.57 on Tuesday. Government Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOV. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. FBR & Co set a $25.00 target price on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Government Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/government-properties-income-trust-gov-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to Government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Washington West Virginia and Wyoming, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Government Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Government Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.