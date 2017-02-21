GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,850 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 1,850 ($23.05) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GSK. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,667 ($20.77) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,834 ($22.85) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Investec assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,925 ($23.98) target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc from GBX 1,440 ($17.94) to GBX 1,800 ($22.43) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,745.45 ($21.75).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) opened at 1636.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,565.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,593.59. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,355.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,745.56. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 79.66 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,555 ($19.37) per share, with a total value of £5,318.10 ($6,626.09). Also, insider Victoria Whyte sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($19.64), for a total value of £75,963.20 ($94,646.40). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 416 shares of company stock worth $670,778.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

