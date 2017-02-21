GasLog LP. (GLOG) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of GasLog LP. (NYSE:GLOG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog LP. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of GasLog LP. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of GasLog LP. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog LP. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of GasLog LP. (NYSE:GLOG) opened at 15.95 on Wednesday. GasLog LP. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.85. The company’s market cap is $1.39 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

GasLog LP. (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. GasLog LP. had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. GasLog LP.’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog LP. will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from GasLog LP.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. GasLog LP.’s payout ratio is currently -74.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog LP. during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,589,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in GasLog LP. by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after buying an additional 358,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GasLog LP. by 194.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 164,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in GasLog LP. by 333.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 154,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in GasLog LP. during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog LP.

GasLog Ltd. is an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company provides support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. The Company’s owned consolidated fleet consists of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships in operation and five LNG carriers on order.

