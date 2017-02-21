Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) Receives $4.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTR. Vetr lowered Frontier Communications Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.46 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Corporation in a research note on Friday. Hilliard Lyons reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Frontier Communications Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 598,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation by 40.3% in the second quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,302,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 155,847 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation by 28.4% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corporation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,331,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 90,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) opened at 3.29 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.86 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. Frontier Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Frontier Communications Corporation’s payout ratio is -77.78%.

About Frontier Communications Corporation

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) offers a range of voice, data, and video services and products. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers in each of its markets. The Company’s product portfolio includes Internet access, broadband-enabled services, video services and voice services.

