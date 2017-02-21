Forward View Lowers Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) to Sell

Forward View cut shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Hibbett Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) opened at 29.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $652.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm earned $237 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post $2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 17.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates sporting goods stores in small to mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company operates approximately 1,040 stores in over 30 states, which consists of approximately 1,020 Hibbett Sports stores and over 20 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

