Fortis Inc (FTS) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Desjardins

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.63.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) opened at 43.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. Fortis has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc (Fortis) is a Canada-based electric and gas utility company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated Utilities. The Regulated Utilities segment includes Regulated Electric & Gas Utilities-United States, which consists of UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy) and Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation (Central Hudson); Regulated Gas Utility-Canadian, which consists of FortisBC Energy Inc (FortisBC Energy); Regulated Electric Utilities-Canadian, which consists of FortisAlberta Inc (FortisAlberta), FortisBC Electric and Eastern Canadian, and Regulated Electric Utilities-Caribbean, which includes its ownership interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

